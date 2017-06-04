County hires former policeman

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has hired its first bylaw enforcement officer.

Judson Mayes joined the staff of the planning and development department May 15. He is working under a one-year contract.

“I want to maintain all bylaws for Big Lakes County, and to assist those in the county to achieve common goals,” says Mayes, who moved to the High Prairie area last year.

“It is a privilege and an honour to work for Big Lakes County, as the newly-appointed bylaw enforcement officer.”

Mayes comes to the county after retiring from the RCMP with 15 years experience where he conducted various investigations, both criminal and bylaws, to traffic enforcement.

“As the new bylaw enforcement officer, it is important to work with landowners and residents by communicating in a positive manner, working with and not against,” says Mayes.

He also played in the Canadian Football League from 1980-1983 as a defensive linebacker with the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders and B.C. Lions.

Last fall, he helped coach the High Prairie Outlaws in the team’s inaugural season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

Mayes is eager to get out to all communities, to let residents and landowners know that bylaws are in place for a reason.

“I want to work with county staff and residents by listening to their concerns and conducting thorough investigations if required,” he says.

Over those years with the RCMP, he served in St. Albert, Stony Plain, the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010, as an investigator with the Highway of Tears [Highway 16 west of Prince George, B.C.], Tsay Ken Dene north of Prince George, and as detachment commander in Midway, B.C.