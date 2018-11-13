County has key role to protect watershed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has officially endorsed the updated Lesser Slave Integrated Watershed Management Plan.



At its regular meeting Oct. 10, council supported the plan as presented and discussed with the Lesser Slave Watershed Council at a special meeting Sept. 13.



“It’s a guide and planning tool for the county,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



He says the LSWC is a valuable resource for the county.



“It’s important in the future to use them as an agent for proposed watershed projects,” Matthews says.



Communities and municipalities have a key role in the management plan.



“As part of the process of finalizing the watershed plan and moving into the implementation phase, a motion of support for the plan and an indication that the plan will be used as a guide and planning tool has been requested from Big Lakes County,” says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Steps to mitigate flooding, protect streams and designate beach areas have been set at the top of the list for watershed management for the county from a list of recommendations from the watershed council.



High priority was given by county council to watershed council recommendations to:



Water quantity:

-Flood mitigation strategies.



Water quality:

-Restore river lengths and wetlands.

-Implement a tributary water quality monitoring program.



Riparian areas:

-Implement restoration measures on the South Heart River, West Prairie River and Lower Swan River.

-Implement riparian restoration at Lesser Slave Lake.

-Investigate the lakeshore line for suitable beach areas.



Wetlands:

-Adopt a policy to avoid wetlands and minimize impacts through mitigation.

-Apply minimum setbacks adjacent to wetlands.

-Preserve emergent marshes and identify other wetlands priorities as new tools are available.

-Mitigate impacts of road construction on wetlands.

-Maintain wetlands connectivity in the watershed.



Biodersity:

-Lesser Slave Lake fishery.

-Implement strategies to mitigate potential for aquatic invasive species.



Medium priority was given to:



Water quality:

-Consider an ecological goods and services incentive program through strategic partnerships.



Riparian areas:

-Adopt riparian health targets and apply riparian setbacks.

-Monitor riparian health.



Items that received low priority from the county include:



Water quantity:

-Adopt strategies to improve water conservation.



Water quality:

-Reduce external nutrient and sediment loads to Lesser Slave Lake.

-Review septic, sewage and stormwater discharge to surface water.

-Stormwater volume and release rates.

-Stormwater strategies to protect surface water quality.

-Snow management.

-Communicate with communities prior to spraying.

-Manage access on off-highway vehicle trails.



Biodiversity:

-Create a unified access management plan.