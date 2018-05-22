County greenlights industrial shop

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An application to redistrict property to allow a rural business to expand has been given the green light by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting May 9, council agreed to adopt a land-use bylaw to redistrict 7.14 acres on Township Road 745 just west of Range Road 163 to rural industrial from agriculture. The move allows X-Cel Energy Services to build a 40 x 80-foot shop.

The decision came after a public hearing which saw two citizens express concerns to the application by landowner Aaron Herben.

Concerned residents were assured issues would be considered as the process continues.

“Concerns will be addressed in the development permit,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

One neighbour, Eleanor Richardson, says she is concerned about increased truck traffic and values of property.

“I already provide dust control,” Herben says.

“I plan to put dust control in my yard.”

The county received a letter from Joe Belyan.

“Dust, speed and jake brakes are issues to consider,” Belyan says.

“I also suggest eliminating the use of engine jake brakes in this area.”

He suggests the trucks can take an extra minute to slow down for yard entry.

Belyan notes traffic has also increased since X-Cel purchased Attack Energy last year.

He starts his letter that X-Cel Energy is a good source of employment for many local residents.