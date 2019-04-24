County grants $1,100 to war memorial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is supporting a special memorial gardens in Grande Prairie to remember local people killed in war.



At its regular meeting April 10, council agreed to donate $1,100 to the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association for the Veterans Memorial Gardens.



“That will pay for four memorial panels for some of our local people killed in action,” says North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews.



The gardens will recognize soldiers from northwestern Alberta killed in action.



Council learned about the project at its regular meeting March 27 in a presentation by association executive director Renee Charbonneau.



She has discovered that 28 soldiers killed in action are from the High Prairie and Big Lakes County region, among 320 from Wabasca to Grande Prairie.



Council was presented a recommendation for $1,000 by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services before a motion by Matthews.



Each soldier will be profiled on a memorial panel which will include a biography and service in war.



The panels measure 12 x 18″. Each panel represents a soldier who gave up his life and the family that was left behind to mourn him, Charbonneau says.



The first 75 panels are funded are will be installed in June or July, she says.