County going to bat for more services

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has agreed to lobby the provincial government for additional services for Big Lakes County residents.



At its regular meeting April 11, council showed its support after FCSS manager Louise Myre presented an annual review and expressed a need for special services.



She reports the local area is largely under-serviced for mental health and home support and programs.



“We could help on the political side to get more programs and services here,” says Reeve Ken Matthews.



Myre adds that outreach support and services cover 70 per cent of the FCSS workload. Extra services from the province would help.



“What makes up the bulk of the work is outreach,” Myre says.



Big Lakes FCSS spreads its wings in various hamlets to provide services close to home.



“We have been complimented by government and service agencies for having services located in our hamlets,” Myre says.



Outreach workers assist residents with government forms, provide resource information, refer residents to other agencies and do tax returns for low income residents, states the FCSS website.



They also act as an advocate for residents when they deal with various government departments.



A rural transportation program was launched last February as a major initiative of FCSS, utilizing the bus owned by High Prairie Golden Age Club. The service is provided for seniors 60 years and older and people who are medically-at-risk or disadvantaged.



FCSS offices are located in Faust, Joussard and Kinuso, Mondays to Fridays.



Services are offered in Enilda on Wednesdays and available to residents in Grouard.



FCSS is also the main organizer of the annual county barbecue each June, this year, June 21.