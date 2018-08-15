County gains support for new economic group

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Efforts to create a new official regional economic development alliance for the High Prairie and Slave Lake area are moving ahead with an optimistic outlook.



Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews reported on a meeting of municipal partners on July 17 as he spoke at the county council meeting July 25.



“I thought it was a very positive meeting,” Matthews says.



“We all decided to hold a further meeting but no date was set.”



Representatives from the county, Town of High Prairie, Town of Slave Lake, Town of Swan Hills, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River, the M.D. of Opportunity were invited to the meeting.



Those municipalities represent the areas that cover the jurisdiction of the REDA.



“We look forward to forming a new REDA but want to have more discussion and would likely have a meeting in the fall,” Matthews says.



Big Lakes has taken the lead after a meeting June 14 when the Alberta economic development and trade deputy minister confirmed that the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance (LSLEA) is no longer supported and funded as an official REDA.



The government doesn’t recognize the LSLEA anymore, Matthews says.



Annual funding of $100,000 is available from the government for a REDA in the local region.



More partners in the program are being encouraged.



“We want to see everyone invited, including Indigenous communities,” Matthews.



“They have a lot to offer and we would all benefit by it.”



Those at the meeting agreed that tourism would be a key priority of the new REDA, he says.



“They seemed to agree that tourism affects the whole region and is a common ground,” Matthews ways.



“It’s all about economic development.”



Despite that, LSLEA chair Barry Sharkawi says that alliance plans to continue to move forward and seek other funding and support.



Established in 2007, as a registered society, the LSLEA had been annually funded $100,000 from the government until it was stopped in April 2018.