County fines PTA $1,500

Community group fails to get proper permit

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A community organization and two owners of private property have been fined by Big Lakes County for not acquiring development permits.

At its regular meeting Sept. 25, council denied requests to forgive a $1,500 penalty to the Pioneer Threshermans Association in Triangle for building an outdoor covered dance floor without a permit.

The property owners were fined $500.

“We should put our policy in place,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx says.

“We have a policy, so comply by it,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.

“They can’t just build a structure without a permit.”

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrios also agreed.

Others spoke in favoor of the request to forgive the Triangle association.

“We should give them forgiveness, it’s a community project,” Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Ron Matula says.

South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart and Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan agreed.

“We said we were going to take a soft approach with the bylaw enforcement officer,” Matula says.

The county hired a bylaw enforcement officer who started May 15 in an effort to increase enforcement of bylaws.

Volunteers built a 30 x 40-foot covered dance floor in July for the annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree on July 20-23.

“On our oversight, we didn’t get a development permit,” PTA secretary Valerie Fjeld says.

Association president Henry Nyberg accompanied Fjeld as part of the delegation.

“We were told by some people, that with skids, we didn’t need a permit,” Nyberg says.

“We didn’t think we needed it.”

All development of a building, regardless of foundation, requires a development permit before construction, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

A development permit is also required to place a portable building onto property, she adds.

After the association received a letter from the county, a permit was obtained Sept. 18, Fjeld says.

The reeve reminds people that permits are required for buildings.

“It’s been a problem in the past and we want to put rules and fines in place,” Matthews says.

A second delegation saw William and Debbie Klyne appeal a fine of $500 for placing a manufactured home on a residential site in Enilda.

Mari Rasi appeared to asked council to forgive a fine of $1,500 for a placing two industrial trailers on a site in a rural area.

Both delegations say they were unaware that a permit was needed and they did not intend to contravene bylaw requirements.

Olansky says fines for residential property are lower than other zones such as commercial.