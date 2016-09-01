County fines for late taxes now doubles

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Penalties for paying taxes late in the county will double after several months.

At its regular meeting Aug. 24, Big Lakes County council gave final reading to penalty bylaw 11-2016, recommended by administration.

While the penalty in July remains at 7.5 per cent, that rate will double to 14.5 per cent late payments in January.

“As of the writing of this report, no submissions, either in favor or opposed to the bylaw, were received,” states Mark Schonken, interim director of corporate services.

While just one resident voiced opposition at the public hearing, council adopted the new rate.

“It applies to only those who pay late,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“The majority of taxpayers usually pay on time.”

Most municipalities double the penalty rate in January, outgoing CAO Bill Kostiw told council at the previous meeting.