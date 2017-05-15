County finds value in a good PARTY

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County wants local students to PARTY, but in a constructive manner.

At its regular meeting April 26, council approved $500 for the Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth program, to be held in High Prairie May 10-11.

“I think it’s an important program,” said High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois.

Another councillor also endorsed the program.

“Students say it’s really informative,” said South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart.

About 200 students in Grades 9-10 participate in the program.

“The PARTY program originated over 20 years ago, and is a vital component of the growing community effort to reduce death and injury in alcohol-, drug- and risk-related crashes and incidents,” says a letter from Colette Elko, health promotions facilitator for Alberta Helath Services.