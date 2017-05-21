Big Lakes County extends thanks to its army of volunteers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Dedicated citizens of the region were thanked during local gatherings to celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 23-29.

Volunteers were recognized in Joussard April 26, Kinuso on April 28, Big Meadow on May 1, and Grouard on May 2. Each gathering was hosted by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.

“The people invited today have volunteered on boards and organizations and have worked will all age groups to contribute to the health, safety, social life and development of the community,” said Louise Myre, FCSS manager.

“I would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers who give so much of themselves and expect so very little in return,” she added.

Certificates and gifts were presented to volunteers at each gathering.

“The work of volunteers is essential to maintaining resilient communities at home and around the world,” Myre said at Kinuso, where volunteer appreciation is held every second year.

“With over 1.4 million dedicating their time across Alberta’s communities every year, volunteers are leading positive change on all fronts: community health care, sports and recreation, heritage and arts, environmental protection and advocacy, disaster relief, international development, and volunteer firefighting – the list is endless.”

Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Ron Matula thanked volunteers in his ward on behalf of Big Lakes County council.

“I thank you for being a volunteer to make the community a better place to live,” he added.

At the Kinuso festivities, FCSS honoured volunteers who serve various organizations including Kinosayo Museum, Kinuso Volunteer Fire Department, Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society, Kinuso Seniors’ Society, Kinuso Girl Guides, Spruce Point Park.

At Grouard, volunteers serve the Grouard Seniors’ Club, Grouard Volunteer Fire Department and St. Bernard Church.

At Big Meadow and Enilda, volunteers were thanked for their contributions to the Enilda Hall, Enilda Volunteer Fire Department and Big Meadow Hall, along with the High Prairie Health Complex and Pleasantview Lodge.

Joussard volunteers were thanked for their efforts in the Joussard Community Association and its events, the Homesteaders Lodge, fire department and others.