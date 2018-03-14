County eager to increase water service to rural areas

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An opportunity is on tap to extend water service to more people in rural areas of Big Lakes County.



Steps to expand drinking water were introduced in a draft policy presented to council at its regular meeting Feb. 28.



Council reached consensus that the county would provide connections to the tap on rural residential properties at a minimum cost of $20,000 for hook-up.



“If you want people to connect, you have to go right to the house,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“But we have to recover our cost of going to the tap,” he adds.



Council discussed the draft rural water service expansion policy without any approvals.



Engineering consultant Trent McLaughlin agreed that connecting to the tap is more feasible, saying it would allow more intakes for connections, which helps with the economy of the entire system.



“It’s got to be economically feasible,” Matthews says.



Some councillors agreed that connecting to the property line might entice more people to sign up.



“If we go to the property line, we can connect more,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



However, another councillor contended that position.



“But we could have more lines, but not everybody would hook up to the tap,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.



During discussion, other issues could be factored in.



“It all depends how far you are off the line,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx says.



Without water lines in his ward, the service has long been a priority for Marx, who has served as councillor since 1989.



Plans to install a water line in the Prairie Echo area were initiated last September by the county.



Under the policy, the county would annually set a budget and location in fall during budget deliberations and advertise to sign up interested residents, McLaughlin says.



Access to potable water is important to the health of people and the availability will encourage development and promote the growth of the county.



Construction costs to construct additional waterlines will depend on market conditions, site conditions and mainly the distance between connections.



Council will continue to review the policy at an upcoming meeting.