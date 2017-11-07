County, Driftpile partner for fire services

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A mutual-aid agreement for fire protection services between Big Lakes County and Driftpile Cree Nation has been endorsed by the county.

The agreement, recommended by administration, ws approved Oct. 11.

“We have already worked together in the past and it’s a good thing,” says Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, who also serves as deputy fire chief for the neighbouring Faust Volunteer Fire Department.

An agreement was initiated Sept. 5 at a meeting with Driftpile and Big Lakes administration, says a report from Jordan Panasiuk, deputy CAO for the county.

“The agreement is very straightforward, seeing that no money changes hands and formalizes the systems and procedures for mutual assistance.”

The agreement will benefit both parties, to provide quicker response time to traffic collisions along Highway 2, supplemental fire protection in the county and protect the county from liability, he adds.

“It also provides the option for Driftpile to attend our regularly-scheduled training sessions to elevate the collective capacity of our region,” Panasiuk says.

The agreement strengthens fire services for both parties, says CAO Roy Brideau.

“They can respond to a portion of the highway quicker than our county fire halls,” Brideau says.

“It’s like a good-neighbour agreement.”

He adds the agreement adds Driftpile as a special partner.

“They may be involved more in changes planned for our county fire services,” Brideau says.

He suggests the county would further benefit with similar agreements with other First Nations communities.

The agreement shall remain in full force and effect until each of the parties withdraws according to the agreement.

Any one of the parties may withdraw by providing the other party with six months notice of their intention to withdraw.