County denies money for farm safety program

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Money for a farm safety program in local schools will not come from Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting March 1, council rejected a staff recommendation to support the Farm Safety Centre with a one-time grant of $2,000.

The request was first recommended by the county’s Agricultural Service Board.

But councillors found little value in it.

“Accidents happen, no matter what,” said Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan.

Others agreed with him and denied the funding.

“Accidents happen in every walk of life,” said South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart.

Councillors also noted that many of the students don’t live on farms.

The centre is based in Raymond, Alta.. They visit schools and speak to students from kindergarten to Grade 6. Their request was for $3,699.50 to cover the cost at $3.50 per student, reads a report from Jordan Panasiuk, director of community of community services.

When the request was presented at the regular meeting Feb. 8, council requested more information about the organization.

The Farm Safety Centre is not-for-profit, and funded one third each from the provincial government, industry partners, and from municipal districts and counties, and Hutterite colonies.

Last spring, centre staff made presentations to 1,057 students in six local schools, including High Prairie Elementary School, St. Andrew’s School, Joussard School, Kinuso School, Grouard Northland School and Bishop Routhier School in Peavine.

Since 2006, the centre has delivered agricultural safety presentations in rural schools.

“The mandate of our not-for-profit organization is to reduce injuries and fatalities in rural Alberta,” states a letter from Laura Nelson, executive director of the Farm Safety Centre.

“Often youth, especially younger children, are not fully aware of the many potential hazards presented by rural living. Increasing their awareness and ability to make informed safety decisions is extremely important.”

Support for the centre continues to grow, with $118,919 contributed last year from 51 counties and M.Ds.