County denies funds for college culvert

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has denied a request by Northern Lakes College to share costs to replace a stormwater culvert at the Grouard campus.



At its regular meeting Jan. 23, county council received the request for information to contribute 50 percent of the cost as recommended by Vic Abel, director of public works.



“The reason we do not support it is because it’s on private property,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



“It’s not our responsibility…….not our infrastructure.”



NLC says improvements are needed.



“The culvert located under the main campus parking lot is failing and requires replacement,” Abel says in a report to council.



The county’s general transportation reserve does not have any funds to cover the expense, he notes.



Council was also presented options to contribute $161,887.97 of project estimated at $323,775.94 or $236,118.53 of project at $472,237.06.



Engineering designs were presented by Design Works Engineering and Inspections Ltd. in Grande Prairie in a report dated Dec. 5.



“Since the storm line services two distinct drainage basins, it was suggested that it may make sense that the cost of the project be potentially split between contributing areas of the storm catch basin,” says a letter from John Lehners, principal and structural civil engineer for Design Works.



“We do feel it is prudent to make the necessary repairs and the distribution of costs.”



The system appeared to be generally inoperable due to pipe failures and pipe clogs that were caused by upstream debris infiltration and failures due to overburdened pressures.