County denies Cree language lessons

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County councillors will not be taking Cree language lesson on the county’s cash.

At its regular meeting Jan. 11, council rejected a staff recommendation for the county to pay any interested council members in taking the online lessons with Northern Lakes College at a fee of $257.25 per person.

“I don’t agree with the county paying for it,” says Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx.

“If anyone wants to take it, they should pay for it,” says Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen.

Administration has received some interest from council to take the conversational Cree Level 1 course, says a report from CAO Roy Brideau. Where the interest arose was not disclosed.

“As we continue to work with our [Aboriginal] neighbours, there is value in having basic communication skills in their language,” Brideau says.

Only one councillor spoke in favour of the recommendation.

“With many Aboriginal communities around us, I think it is a good gesture, to know how to greet people,” Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois, and Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Ron Matula also spoke against the cost.

Grouard Councillor Frank Sutherland and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart were absent from the meeting.