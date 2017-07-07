County debates use of carts

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Joussard woman wants Big Lakes County to better patrol quads and ATVs roaring and speeding in the hamlet and to allow people to drive golf carts on local roads.

At its regular meeting June 28, council listened to the issues expressed by Sheri Duchesneau during the open forum.

“Slow down the quads, it’s a concern,” Duches- neau says.

“It’s not being policed; enforce the rules.”

She adds other residents agree that some drivers of quads and ATVs are driving hazardously and risking the lives of young children.

As an alternative, she suggested golf carts.

“Elderly people prefer to drive them around,” Duchesneau says.

Council will consider the use of golf carts on county roads.

“I know other municipalities that allow golf carts, and they are required to have tail lights,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“That’s something we’ll have to look into, to know what we can legally do.”

Others agreed.

“I think we should allow golf carts,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart said.

Duchesneau suggests that the county impose a fee on driving golf carts in the hamlet and require drivers be at least 14 years of age.

However, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says Faust RCMP has pulled over golf carts driving on roads, since they are not legal.

Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen added golf carts, quads and ATVs are off-highway vehicles and legally not intended to be driven on roads.