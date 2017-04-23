County council holds line on muni tax rate

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The municipal tax rate in Big Lakes County will remain the same as last year.

At its regular meeting April 12, council gave first reading to the county’s tax bylaw as part of the budget process.

“To hold our county mill rate, we are doing really good,” says acting reeve David Marx, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Reeve Ken Matthews.

Mill rates have been set for farmland and residential properties at 4.25, with non-residential at 14.5, and machinery and equipment also at 14.5.

“The county tax rate remained the same for both 2016 and 2017, but both school and seniors’ tax rates have changed according to the 2017 bylaw,” says Mark Schonken, director of corporate services.

“The total taxes for 2017 have increased for all the classes due to increases in school and seniors’ tax rates, and these rates are not controlled by the county and are dictated.”

For schools, the mill rate has been set for farmland and residential at 2.3959 from 2.4133, and for non-residential at 4.4656 from 3.9753.

For seniors, the mill rate for each property class has been set at .1661 from .1444.

Mill rates are scheduled to be presented to adopt at council’s next meeting April 26 when the 2017 budget is also planned to be finalized, CAO Roy Brideau says.

“There will be no significant changes in the budget,” Brideau says.

However, he advises council that the significant decrease in linear assessment revenue will have to be made up somehow.

“We’re in a downward spiral where we can’t recover the losses in the last three years,” Brideau says.

“Where we will make up the loss is from the surplus.”

He also suggests council will need to start taking steps to review costs and how the county provides programs and services.