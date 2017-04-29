County continues to fill job leadership posts

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has welcomed a new agricultural fieldman to fill one of many job opportunities in the municipality.

At its regular meeting April 12, council heard that Sheila Kaus was appointed to the leadership role with the Agricultural Service Board.

“Sheila brings a wealth of knowledge to the position with her education in land and water stewardship, as a certified crop advisor, in addition to 10 years experience delivering and managing municipal agricultural programs,” states a report from Jordan Panasiuk, director of community services.

Some of her experience includes time with Barrhead County.

Kaus will also serve in her role as municipal inspector under the Weed Control Act, an inspector of the county under the Agricultural Pests Act and soil conservation officer for the county under the Soil Conservation Act.

Two other positions are open, with advertisements posted for a communications co-ordinator and new director of corporate services, responsible for finances.

The communications and projects co-ordinator will work closely with council and staff to raise the profile of the county.

“It’s a position that will allow council to improve communications with residents,” says acting reeve David Marx.

“We expect to see a great amount of interest in both positions.”

Each position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found.

In corporate services, the contract for the current director, Mark Schonken, expires at the end of June, Marx says.

Under the job description, the communications co-ordinator will maintain the county Website, write and design print and electronic communications such as newsletters, brochures, social media, assist staff to research and promote events and programs to a variety of audiences and media, serve as a liaison with county departments the community, and design and co-ordinate the production of communications and promotional materials.