County chips in funding for 2 golf courses

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has chipped in a few thousand dollars to two regional golf courses.

At its regular meeting, Jan. 11, county council approved funding of $5,000 each to High Prairie and District Golf Course and Swan Hills Golf and Country Club.

For the first time, the county granted funding to Swan Hills, which submitted a request for $10,000, states a report from Jordan Panasiuk, director of community services.

Council appreciates considerable revenue from that southern part of the county.

“A lot of our linear assessment comes from the Swan Hills area,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

Funding granted to the High Prairie course matched its request, although Panasiuk recommended it be denied.

“In 2016, council decided that because other golf courses in the county were not represented in the community hall operating grants, funding would not be allocated towards the High Prairie and District Golf Course in the 2016 operating grant budget,” Panasiuk says.

In 2013, 2014, and 2015, the county provided funding of $5,000 to the High Prairie golf course under the community hall operating category.

As well, the golf course has received significant funding under the capital projects grants in recent years, including $45,000 for an expanded deck on the clubhouse and irrigation pump.