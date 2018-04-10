County awarded $170,000 to grow economy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has been awarded a provincial grant of just over $170,000 to further grow and diversify the economy.



Funding of $170,265 for the county was one of 62 grants through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program announced April 9 by Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous in Grande Prairie.



Big Lakes received the third-highest grant from funding of $3,906,681.



Funding would further projects in 2018-2019, to build on projects supported by a $59,190 grant awarded in February 2017 for Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority (EDA).



Under the recent grant, funds will be used for several components that were presented in the application finalized by council at its regular meeting Nov. 8.



“The CARES application will aim to hire a contract economic development co-ordinator and research analyst,” deputy CAO Panasiuk says in a report.



“A research analyst can help provide research for new opportunities and local companies, as well as maintain current research undertaken by the EDA and research and update relevant statistics for the county.”



A partnership to build business is another focus of the funding.



“One project outcome we hope to incorporate in the grant is a non-financial partnership with the Big Lakes County EDA, Northern Alberta Development Council, Community Futures and High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to engage a consultant for two years to work one-on-one with businesses in the area that we are looking to grow,” Panasiuk says.



That resource would be contracted by the EDA to co-ordinate Big Lakes Business Support Service for all businesses located within the county’s boundaries.



“Dependent on the grant funding, Big Lakes County will be able to enhance and make economic development projects sustainable,” Panasiuk says.



“Funding will be used to continue to enhance sector tours, profiles and data gathering.”



CARES funding helped the county host sector tours, build sector profiles and create an online business directory.