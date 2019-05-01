County asks seniors to step in, save outdoor rink

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An outdoor ice rink in Grouard will be restored or removed in the coming weeks.



Big Lakes County will ask the Grouard Seniors’ Association if it is willing to upgrade the rink that collapsed over the winter.



At its regular meeting April 24, council approved a recommendation to approach GSA.



The seniors association would maintain the facility until another community organization comes forward to take over, says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



The boards for the rink were set up by the Grouard Community Association, which no longer exists, she says.



“If the seniors don’t want to take it over, we’ll take them down,” acting reeve Ken Matthews says.



Grouard Councillor Fern Welch agrees.



“My concern is cleaning up the boards up.”



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the rink is a hazard and needs to be resolved soon.



“It’s an eyesore and a liability,” Panasiuk says.



“If the seniors don’t want it, we should get rid of it as soon as possible.”



Council passed a motion Jan. 23 to table an agreement between the county and the community association to make necessary repairs until “appropriate accountability documentation is filed with corporate registries”, Nanninga says in a report.



“Since that motion, the GCA has neglected to file the documentation, and accordingly, has failed to meet the requirements of the Societies Act and has been struck as a society,” Nanninga says.



“Former members of the GCA have made no effort to revive the organization,” she adds.