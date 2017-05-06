County adopts development bylaws

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new municipal development plan and updated land-use bylaw for Big Lakes County is a reality after nearly two years of community consultation.

At its regular meeting April 26, council adopted the bylaws for the MDP and LUB.

“We recommend final reading with amendments,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

Olansky summarized public comments in both bylaws at the public hearing April 12.

Concerns and suggestions raised were reviewed and addressed with the county lawyers, and in relation to the Municipal Government Act, she says.

Council did not comment on the bylaws, which have been given extensive consultation and review with community and other stakeholders.

Among the additions to the LUB, the county introduces garden suites, and allows a maximum of four hens and four ducks on residential property in hamlets.

A medical marijuana facility has been added, to be allowed in the rural industrial district as a discretionary use for the purposes to propagate, process, store or distribute marijuana for medical purposes.

Facilities are strictly regulated by Health Canada.

Three new land-use districts were created in the land-use bylaw: Communal Recreation, Highway Commercial, and Rural Industrial.

Commercial Industrial district has been deleted.

Alternative energy and tourism are key drivers suggested in the draft MDP to help sustain the county’s economy in the future.

“The county’s natural environment provides many opportunities for outdoor tourism activities,” the MDP states.

An analysis of tourism trends in the region indicates several opportunities for potential growth in the tourism and/or recreation sector.