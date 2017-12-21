County adopts $32.1M interim budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County expects a good year in 2018 after passing a new interim operating budget.



At a budget meeting Dec. 14, council adopted an interim operating budget of $32,199,025. Last year’s 2017 budget of $31,722,790.



At the same time, a $35,830,954 interim capital budget was approved.



“The county is in good financial shape and we have some aggressive capital projects,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“We look forward to a good year.”



Taxpayers can expect no significant changes in operations.



“We plan to maintain the current levels of services and hold the line,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Salaries and wages were adjusted with a 1.3 per cent increase in the cost of living allowance.



The budget also supports a proposed 1.3 per cent increase in the mill rate for residential and farmland to .004305 from .00425, which would add $67,746 in tax revenue.



“Based on a hypothetical $250,000 property, the tax rate change adds $13.75 to the municipal tax levy,” Nanninga says.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says the increase would hurt residential property owners.



Council will continue to discuss the mill rate in further deliberations at final budget meetings in March.



Additional revenue could also come from taxes from oil well drilling.



“We did quite well this year and we expect drilling activity to pick up next year,” Nanninga says.



The budget adds $300,000 to a new line for contingency to address any unexpected or unforeseeable expenses in materials, goods and contracted and general services.



By department, the greatest increase is $590,000 for transportation for public works for general labour costs, roads, the High Prairie Airport, and drainage maintenance.



Expenses for recreation and cultural services have decreased by $81,000.



Big Lakes has committed support for the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board at $599,171, the same figure as 2017.



The recreation board has not approved an interim budget.



“No increase,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx says.



For capital projects the county has committed funding to pave roads leading to Shaw’s Point Resort and at Hilliard’s Bay Estates, both requested by delegations at the budget meeting Nov. 1.



Grouard will benefit from paving and an engineering study for water services.



To curb speeding motorists, the county has allocated $9,000 for two digital speed reader signs.



Council has expressed concern about speeding in its hamlets for the past several months.