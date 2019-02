Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has shed some light on a concern in Faust.



The county will add a street light on a street in Faust in response to a request from Samlal Jaikaran.



At its meeting Feb. 13, council approved a recommendation to install a solar street light on Fourth Street West at a cost of $7,000.



Currently, the street has no street lighting.



Abel recommended a solar light to which council agreed.