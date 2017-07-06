County adds 3 to Wall of Fame

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three women were honoured by Big Lakes County by having their names added to the Wall of Fame.

The late Ruth Brassard, Diana Oliver and Anne Porisky were recognized for their service in a brief ceremony during the county barbecue June 22.

“We know we couldn’t do things in the county without the volunteers and support,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

All three recipients and/or their family were humbled by the honour.

“I appreciate all the volunteers who make this a wonderful community,” Porisky says.

Another recipient says the award represents more than just one person.

“I don’t accept this as an individual,” Oliver says.

“I accept it as a team member.”

Family members of the late Ruth Brassard were gracious for the recognition.

“She would be very proud of it,” says her son, Dave Brassard.

Ruth Brassard was a resident of the county from 1942-2017. She was active in health care, home schooling, foster parenting at the local and provincial levels, the municipal planning commission, the Joussard parish council and the history book committee.

Oliver has been dedicated to a variety of local healthcare issues and programs and was instrumental in getting the new High Prairie Health Complex.

Porisky has been involved in health care, helping those who are sick or aged, Ukrainian culture and women in agriculture.