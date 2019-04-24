Council wants to hear from local Legion first

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is taking a cautious approach before supporting a project dedicated to remembering and honouring the Peace Country’s war heroes.



Council will decide April 23 whether or not to support financially a Grande Prairie woman’s dream to build the Veterans Memorial Gardens in Grande Prairie.



Councillor Brian Gilroy wanted to hear first-hand if the High Prairie Legion was supporting the project, and to what extent.



The Legion met April 17.



Renee Charbonneau attended High Prairie town council’s meeting March 26 and the Big Lakes County meeting March 27 to make her pitch for the $1 million project. The site is geared toward providing a place for veterans and their families to gather, and to educate students in Grades 4-6 during visits and field trips.



The gardens program is being created by the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Museum. The Canadian Fallen Heroes Foundation and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission are both assisting.



The facility will include 320 12 x 18” panels for each veteran at a cost of $275 each. The program delivery building is pegged at $80,000 with landscaping the site added.



The gardens surround the existing Afghanistan Monument in Grande Prairie at 10117 – 93 Street. Plans for the gardens also include a place dedicated to animals and place to honour suicide victims. The City of Grande Prairie has provided a long-term lease.



April 9, Gilroy asked if the Legion was supporting the project with a letter or with money. Treasurer Terri Wiebe, a Legion member, will report back April 23.



Councillor Arlen Quartly was in favour.



“It’s very important in our history and our area,” he said. “I think it’s a positive reminder. I’m behind it 100 per cent.”