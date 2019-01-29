Council stands behind its firemen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is standing behind its firemen and denying any suggestion it is disbanding its fire department.



Council responded to comments on Facebook at its Jan. 22 meeting questioning the future of the department.



Councillor Michael Long brought forth the matter saying Mayor Brian Panasiuk was busy addressing the issue on Facebook.



“It’s one councillor’s position,” said Long but he did not name the councillor.



“It’s certainly not my position. I wouldn’t be here without you.”



One by one, councillors expressed support for the department. Councillor Donna Deynaka said they heard loudly from citizens on the matter and any possible cuts would be opposed by her.



Council did, however, ask the question regarding the department in its Jan. 8 agenda regarding possible budget options. One question included the question, “Do we want a fire department?”