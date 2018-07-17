Council Update – Council proceeds with rebranding

Brian Panasiuk,

Mayor,

Town of High Prairie

Council update July 10, 2018 regular meeting of council:

Council is working on a rebranding for the Town of High Prairie and had the opportunity to meet with scheduled delegation Paul Salvatore, chief executive officer, Municipal Experts regarding his company’s branding proposal. The process would involve steps including community engagement.



Motion: That council authorizes administration to bring back training and policy suggestions on Reconciliation Training to a council meeting in August to allow time for a budget decision.



In a summary report the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission published 94 “calls to action” urging all levels of government — federal, provincial, territorial and Aboriginal — to work together to change policies and programs in a concerted effort to repair the harm caused by residential schools and move forward with reconciliation. Council wants to explore what recommendations can be implemented.



Motion: Council gave second and third reading to amendments to Land Use Bylaw 05-2015.



Amendments to the Land Use Bylaw are required as a result of the legalization of cannabis. The changes identify where cannabis retail outlets, growing and production facilities can be located.



Motion: That council approve the creation of a Budget/Financial Review Committee and direct administration to work with Big Lakes County to create a terms of reference to be brought back to a future council meeting for approval.



At the June 8, 2018 ICF meeting between the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County, one of the topics discussed was to create a Budget/Finance Review Committee. The committee would review draft budgets where the county and town equally fund a service, which are the museum, library and the recreation board. This committee would review budgets and provide its recommendations to both councils for their consideration, which will make the budget deliberation process easier for everyone.



Motion: That council approved the request from Big Lakes County to have the Town of High Prairie contribute 10 per cent of the engineering and construction cost in the amount of $140,378 from existing town reserves.



Council had approved of funding up to $125,000 toward the extension, repaving and changing of the lights at the High Prairie Airport in the 2017 budget with funding contingent on Big Lakes Council grant being approved. In review of the cost estimates, the county did not receive government funding for the runway extension and the amount of contributions from industry less from their estimate. Council is being asked for an additional $15,000 to total the Town of High Prairie’s 10 per cent contribution.



Motion: Council approved the attendance of one councillor and one staff member to attend the Regional and Sub Regional Economic Development Collaboration meeting in Slave Lake on July 17, 2018.



Big Lakes County is hosting a Sub Regional Economic Development Collaboration to explore how we can work more closely with neighbouring communities on shared opportunities and economic challenges.