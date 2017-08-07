Council plans for old water plant’s future

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The future of the old High Prairie water treatment plant is up in the air now that it has been deemed to be of no use to council.

But before a decision is made, council agreed at its July 25 meeting to spend the money to find out the cost of repurposing or demolishing the building.

“We’ve been talking about this for quite awhile,” said Councillor Brian Panasiuk. “Right now it’s sitting doing nothing.”

There may be interest in the building, however. Panasiuk says that Steven Eppley “loves” the location for a possible broadband facility.

“It’s a perfect site. It’s centralized,” he said.

The old water lines can also be used to tie into new broadband lines.

Eppley is the project manager of the Inter-municipal Broadband Discovery Project. Partners in the project include the town, Big Lakes County, Swan Hills, Slave Lake, and others. The project is an initiative aiming to enhance Internet access and capacity in the region.

Public Works Supt. Vern Walker said the plant could still be used as an old water reservoir.

Councillor Arlen Quartly had another idea.

“We could start bottling our own water,” he said.

Councillor Michael Long warned against the idea, saying any other bottler could then come into town and not be refused. They could also not be limited to the amount of water accessed.

“Be very careful, it’s not that easy,” said Long.

The plant is located in prime downtown real estate and is no longer needed as a water treatment facility. The town needs to plan its future.