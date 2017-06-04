Council planning to help golf club

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

No problem.

It’s what High Prairie town council decided at its May 23 meeting after approving a $60,000 line of credit comfort letter for the High Prairie and District Golf Club.

Interim club president Becky Turcotte wrote council with the request.

“The purpose of the loan primarily is for support of the general business operations of the course from time to time as needed,” wrote Turcotte.

In 2010, council provided the club with a $150,000 line of credit loan. The club has made $15,000 payments from 2011-16.

Mayor Linda Cox noted the club has always paid its bills. Council agreed and gave first reading to the bylaw.

Council must now advertise the bylaw for two weeks to give the public a chance to provide their input.