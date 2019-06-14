Council needs members

SPN Staff

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council is a non-profit, charitable organization working in the area surrounding the Lesser Slave Lake since 2007 to maintain the health and viability of the watershed as a source of drinking water, recreation, and economic opportunity.



The council’s board of directors is a dedicated group of volunteers who give direction and strategic oversight to the organization and bring forward knowledge and experience from their respective sectors.



The council is looking to fill several seats on our board at our annual general meeting on June 20. The seats include: oil and gas sector and alternate; trapper and alternate; forest sector and alternate; member-at-large and alternate; commercial fishermen and alternate.



Any current LSWC member can put forward a nomination to fill a board seat up for election at the AGM. Board of director nomination forms and general membership forms along with the LSWC’s society bylaws and director terms of reference can be found on the main page of the LSWC website www.lswc.ca



The AGM will be at the Boreal Center for Bird Conservation, located about 18 km north of Slave Lake from 2-5:30 p.m. with dinner and time to explore the BCBC grounds afterwards.