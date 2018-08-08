Council moves to speed up development in county

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Applications for minor development in the direct control district in Big Lakes County will no longer need the blessing from council.



At its regular meeting July 25, county council approved a recommendation that applications related to accessory buildings in Bay Shore Resort Inc. in Faust be authorized by the development officer.



“That makes sense,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



Previously, applications for development for accessory building were presented to council for review and approval, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“Development permit applications for minor developments considered accessory could be processed in a much more timely and efficient manner without the need to wait for a council meeting in order for council to delegate the authority to approve such applications to the development officer.”



She notes the area of Bay Shore Resort is the only direct control district in the county when the Faust area structure plan was adopted in 2005.



“It’s for accessory building only,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



Applications for major development and subdivision will still be required to be presented to council for approval.



“The general purpose of the direct control district is to provide council with decision-making powers for the development and subdivision of lands that are inappropriate for control by traditional land-use districts,” Olansky says in her report.



The recommendation to change the approval process was presented when Olansky reported on an application for a partially covered deck.