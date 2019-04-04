Council lends support for traditional powwow

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An event that brings close to 1,000 people to town each year is getting financial support from High Prairie town council.



The High Prairie Traditional Powwow is getting $2,000 from council with $1,000 earmarked for rent of the Sports Palace.



The fifth annual powwow occurs May 4.



In the past, council has given them a $2,000 donation.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse wanted clarity on the motion after looking at budgets provided. She questioned whether the $2,000 was in addition to free rent or not.



CAO Brian Martinson replied rent was not free and half the $2,000 donation would be rent. The motion passed clearly outlined the conditions. Still, Stenhouse was the lone voice opposing.



The powwow is free to attend and attempts to bridge the gap between communities in a spirit of friendship.



The event runs all day at the Sports Palace.