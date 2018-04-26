Council denies motion to stay at home

At least one local councillor thinks attending the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Halifax May 31 to June 3 is not worth the time and effort.



At High Prairie town council’s Jan. 30 meeting, Donna Deynaka moved to accept the invitation for information, meaning no one would attend.



Her motion was defeated.



Council discussed the matter and had more than two councillors interested in attending, although their policy dictates only up to two can attend when the conference is held out of province. At a later meeting, it was decided two councillors attend: Michael Long and Debbie Rose.



Such is not the case at Big Lakes County, which has set aside $48,609 to send its nine councillors to the conference at $5,401 each.



However, if the cost of adding two staff members is included, the cost balloons to $59,411.



“Cost includes honourarium, meals not covered by the conference registration, registration fee, mileage to and from the airport, airfare and hotel accommodations,” writes CAO Roy Brideau.



The county sends anyone to the conference who wishes to attend regardless of location, time and cost to taxpayers.



From 1995-2001, the county [then the M.D. of Big Lakes] sent a maximum of three people to the conference, meaning each of its nine councillors could attend only once every three years.