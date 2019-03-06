Council decision disappoints Long

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The value of attending the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference is being questioned by some members of High Prairie town council.



Council defeated by the narrowist of votes a motion to send one member to Quebec City May 30 to June 2 at its Feb. 26 meeting.



The vote did not please Councillor Michael Long.



“I hope I don’t hear anyone complaining about the [unemployed] oil workers ever again,” said Long.



“We have said we don’t care. Not funny, terrible.”



Councillor Brian Gilroy first moved to accept the invitation for information, meaning not send anyone.



“I’m not sure this is worth it,” he said.



Gilroy, and councillors Donna Deynaka and Judy Stenhouse, opposed sending any member of council. Long, Mayor Brian Panasiuk and Councillor Arlen Quartly were in favour. Councillor Debbie Rose was absent.



Long argued the need to go and voice Alberta’s support for building pipelines in Quebec’s backyard.



“Although I think it will fall on deaf ears, they need to know the side of Alberta,” said Long. “We have to do our part. We have to have our voices heard.”



He added, “the hypocrisy coming from the east blows my mind.”



Opinions varied.



“I’m with you 100 per cent,” said Quartly.



Gilroy stood firm.



“I don’t believe this is a good investment of our town money.”



Panasiuk disagreed.



“We should keep our eyes and our ears and our minds open.”



Deynaka opposed.



“This has always been a contentious issue,” she said. “I have yet to see any benefits coming out of it. The people come back with a good report.”



Stenhouse said others have already lobbied for Alberta to no avail, and wanted money spent locally.



“We have community groups here and they are struggling.”



Long said council was being neglectful in its duties by not attending the conference.



“This is what we’re elected to do. It’s about advocating.”



Cost to attend the conference is estimated at $3,321.85.



Council’s policy is to send one or two members when the conference is outside Alberta.