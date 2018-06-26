Council cancels meeting

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In the end, council met halfway.



A proposal to cancel two Town of High Prairie council meetings over the summer was denied by council at its June 12 meeting.



However, after a short debate it was agreed to cancel one August meeting and keep both in July, as scheduled.



Councillor Brian Gilroy opposed the proposal saying council had heavy agendas last summer.



Councillor Rose did not agree citing the fact council “struggled” reaching quorum last year and agendas were light.



CAO Brian Martinson said only one meeting was needed, but Councillor Donna Deynaka wanted to keep both meetings, saying there was chance council could get behind on important business.



Meetings will be held July 10, July 24 and Aug. 21.