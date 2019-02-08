Corrections on court sentences

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Credit for time served for two men sentenced to manslaughter in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 16 were incorrect in the Feb. 6 issue of the South Peace News.

Here are the correct sentences.

Jesse Prestly Laboucan, of Atikameg, was sentenced to seven years in jail.

He was credited for 1,659 days for time served.

Laboucan has 896 days remaining to serve from the day of sentence.

Dakota C. Anderson, of Gift Lake, was sentenced to four years in jail.

He was credited for 338 days for time served.

Anderson has a 1,122 days remaining to serve from the day of sentence.

We apologize for the incorrect information.