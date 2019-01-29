Correction and clarification

A story in the Jan. 16, 2019 South Peace News regarding High Prairie town council budget debate contained incorrect information.



In the story, it was reported High Prairie town Councillor Debbie Rose indicated local First Nations and Metis Settlements should be asked for money to help pay for sports facilities. This did not explain that Rose said she wanted to ask federal and provincial governments for this money.



South Peace News apologizes to Rose and all other parties affected for any misunderstanding or inconvenience caused.



In an e-mail from Rose on Friday last week, she further explains she wants to partner with First Nation and Metis communities to lobby the provincial and federal government for funding or to receive specialized municipality status and open up funding opportunities.



Rose says she feels that First Nation and Metis communities are currently underfunded.