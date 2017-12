Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you need to stock up on Christmas treats for the holiday season, here’s your chance.

The High Prairie United Church’s annual Cookie Extravaganza will be Dec. 8 from 5-6 p.m. at the downtown Elks Hall.

Patrons can purchase a large container for $10 or a small container for $5 and fill it with their choice of many delicious homemade cookies. There will be several kinds to choose from.

Cookies usually go very fast so be sure and arrive early.