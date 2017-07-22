Letter – Constable’s impaired charge not worthy of front page

I was disappointed to see the preferential treatment given to the RCMP constable in your newspaper.

What makes her so special that she gets front and centre, including a picture? There have been other people in the area charged with an impaired driving, yet they don’t get a big writeup let alone the front page.

The special treatment can’t be because of her job. She should be accountable. I mean, shouldn’t we all be accountable? When other individuals are charged, charged not convicted, shouldn’t they have the same accountability? Yet you gave her special treatment!

So let’s get this straight, who would be on the special treatment list? Doctors, nurses, lawyers, teachers, mill workers, accountants, store employees, journalists, RCMP?

No, your list has just the RCMP. Short list!

Why was she not just in your court docket? Although, why do we need a court docket? If I want to know who has been charged with what I am free to go spend my day in the courtroom.

Just because the South Peace News has printed a court docket since the beginning of time, is no reason to continue to do so. I’m sure you no longer use typewriters, so there isn’t an aversion to moving into modern times.

Here’s my thought, how about you move stories like the one on Clinton Lewis to the front page? What a great uplifting story about a hometown boy doing well!

Come into 2017 by scrubbing the antiquated court docket and finding more stories about our area. You could start with writeups about the RCMP constables who come into the school almost weekly throughout the year to build positive relationships with kids.

Or write about the RCMP constables who hang out at the skate park to build relationships, or about the member who was badly hurt when he was trying to help with a bad traffic accident.

There’s also stories about the volunteer spirit in this area. Or, if you really want something juicy, what about the fact that we have a brand new hospital. One where pregnant women are not welcome. They must wait until they are in labour, then travel between one or two hours to have their baby delivered. God forbid their labour doesn’t last that long. So now our new babies and their moms are at risk.

See, there is no shortage of things to write about.

Please stop giving preferential treatment to the RCMP. If you are going to do writeups and add pictures on court docket items, then everyone of those people should be treated the same.

Front page news. You are better than this. It’s time to show us. Come into the year 2017.

Brenda Coulombe,

High Prairie