Consider joining and making a difference

Lesser Slave Watershed Council looking for members at June 20 AGM

SPN Staff

If you are one of many citizens in the Lesser Slave Lake who care about the health of the local watershed, you can join an organization that truly makes a difference.



The Lesser Slave Watershed Council [LSWC] is a non-profit, charitable organization formed in 2007. It works in the area surrounding Lesser Slave Lake since to maintain the health and viability of the watershed as a source of drinking water, recreation, and economic opportunity.



The LSWC is one of Alberta’s 11 Watershed Planning and Advisory Councils [WPACs]. All councils are provincial Water for Life partners and are provided resources from the province to work towards Water for Life’s three goals in their respective watersheds. Water for Life goals are:

safe, secure drinking water;

healthy aquatic ecosystems;

and reliable, quality water supplies for a sustainable economy.



WPACs provide a voice for the watershed and strive to bring people together to collectively address water and watershed challenges.



The majority of LSWC’s work is divided into four categories:



* monitoring and reporting on the health of the watershed;

WPACs provide a voice for the watershed and strive to bring people together to collectively address water and watershed challenges. The majority of LSWC’s work is divided into four categories: * monitoring and reporting on the health of the watershed; education and outreach activities that improve water literacy and inform decision making;

collaborative watershed management;

and promoting stewardship land and aquatic ecosystems by supporting best management practices.



The LSWC’s board of directors is a dedicated group of volunteers who give direction and strategic oversight to the organization and bring forward knowledge and experience from their respective sectors.



There is a mix of appointed and membership voted seats. Municipal, First Nations, Metis and provincial governments appoint their representatives, while industry and other stakeholders are elected by the membership at the annual general meeting.



The LSWC is currently looking to fill several seats on its board at the annual general meeting June 20 including:



* Oil & gas sector and alternate.

The LSWC’s board of directors is a dedicated group of volunteers who give direction and strategic oversight to the organization and bring forward knowledge and experience from their respective sectors. There is a mix of appointed and membership voted seats. Municipal, First Nations, Metis and provincial governments appoint their representatives, while industry and other stakeholders are elected by the membership at the annual general meeting. The LSWC is currently looking to fill several seats on its board at the annual general meeting June 20 including: * Oil & gas sector and alternate. Trapper and alternate.

Forest sector and alternate.

Member at large and alternate.

Commercial fishermen and alternate.



Any current LSWC member can put forward a nomination to fill a board seat up for election at the AGM. Board of director nomination forms and general membership forms along with the LSWC’s society bylaws and director terms of reference can be found on the main page of the LSWC website at www.lswc.ca.



The LSWC’s executive director would be happy to speak with anyone who is interested in a board position about the expectations and duties of its directors or email any of the documents mentioned above.



If you wish to participate, but aren’t interested in becoming a board member, there is also the opportunity to join the LSWC as a general member. As a general member, you are able to present ideas to the board and LSWC staff by attending general meetings, and working with the LSWC on various community outreach and engagement projects. You will also receive newsletters and project updates from the office.



The LSWC’s AGM is being held in June 20 at the Boreal Center for Bird Conservation, located about 18 km north of Slave Lake. The AGM will take place from 2-5:30 p.m. with a dinner and time to explore the BCBC grounds afterwards.



The LSWC invites everyone in its watershed area to come out and learn about its work and current projects and meet the directors and staff.



Attendees do need to register ahead of time by visiting their website www.lswc.ca and using the link to Eventbrite. This will allow us to be better prepared at our venue and for catering.



If you have any questions about our work, board or general memberships, or the AGM, feel free to call us at [780] 523-9800 or email info@lswc.ca.