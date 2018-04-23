Court Docket – Confusion lands Wabasca woman in trouble with the law

H.P. court docket

April 9, 2018

Judge R. Shaigec

A Wabasca woman will spend another month in jail for theft and not attending court as required twice.

Reva Laurell Houle, 45, was sentenced to 45 days in jail on two counts of failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to the charges in High Prairie provincial court April 9.

She was also fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, for theft under $5,000.

Chief Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau, told court that

Houle took a bottle of whiskey from Liquor Depot in Slave Lake without paying for it on May 24, 2017.

“Early guilty pleas reduce the sentence,” said Judge R. Shaigec during sentencing.

Houle missed court dates for more than one reason.

“She depends on rides and it’s hard for her to get to court in Wabasca and Slave Lake,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Wabasca provincial court is closed for renovations and court has been shifted to Slave Lake, he added.

“It’s hard to get to court from outlying areas in the north,” Jong says.

Houle said she also got mixed up on her court dates.

Jong says Houle also desires to turn her life around, get treatment for her addictions and get away from people who are bad influences in her life.

Houle was credited for nine days served in the Edmonton Remand Centre.



– – – – – – – – –



Geraldine Bigcharles, 48, of Driftpile, was fined $300, plus a fine victim surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

She twice failed to report to a probation officer as ordered, Chief Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau, told court.

“Your compliance with probation is relatively poor,” said Judge R. Shaigec during sentencing.

He noted her probation period has ended.

“She says she didn’t phone because her minutes on her phone expired and she doesn’t have a vehicle,” duty counsel Harry Jong explained.



– – – – – – – – –



Phil Dennis Gaumont was fined $345 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

The charge arose after Gaumont was stopped by Fish and Wildlife officers on a rural road in the Grouard area on Feb. 12, Chief Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau, told court.



– – – – – – – – –



Aries Donovin Calliou was fined $345 for driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

Calliou, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Jan. 20, 2018, Chief Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau, told court.

“He says he hasn’t had time to get his licence back,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

Calliou was reminded by Judge R. Shaigec that the licence is suspended a further six months for the conviction.

A suspended driver wishing to get his licence reinstated is required to complete an application process in addition to paying the fines.