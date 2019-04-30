Community to rally in support of Smith

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie is once again rallying to the aid of a family in need.



The Kelsican ATV/UTV Rally will be held May 4 at Garth and Michelle Basarab’s farm west of town to help cancer patient Kelsi Smith.



Smith is still battling cancer after many years and the proceeds from the rally will be forwarded to the family.



She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma [bone cancer] in her right leg May 19, 2017. After surgery May 19, 2017, Kelsi was recovering until September 2018 when spots were found in her left lung. She continues her battle.



“Our community is nothing short of outstanding in our support of those who share it,” reads a promotion poster. “We look forward to coming together in this rally to show Kelsi and her family how much they are cared for.”



Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon; all registrants must return by 5 p.m. Hands cost $20 each or three for $50. Payout is $500 for first, $300 for second and $100 for third.



Free hotdogs and pop will be provided at the third checkout point. Free chili and buns are provided after the rally.



Various other draws and raffles will be held on site to help raise even more money.



To arrive at Basarab’s, go west of town and take the first right after the tracks [Rural Route 173], then turn left.



To make donations, contact Tammy Matthews at [780] 523-7119, or Michelle Lefebvre at [780] 536-0154.



For general inquiries, please call Garth Basarab at {780] 523-6087.