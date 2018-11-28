Community greeting card returns



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Citizens in High Prairie and area will be able to send Christmas greetings again this year on the Community Christmas Greeting Board.



At a cost of only $10 residents, families, and/or businesses can place their name on the card, located on the north side of the Second Wind Boutique, operated by St. Mark’s Anglican Church.



The cards will measure 8 1/2 x 11 inches, or a standard sized sheet of paper. New cards will be placed on the board every 2-3 days as they are produced.



Cards can be ordered and purchased at the South Peace News office or Beautification members.



Beautification members will also selling the greetings at High Prairie Light–Up Nov. 30 at the fire hall.



Beautification thanks St. Mark’s Anglican Church for use of the location as a primary location on Highway 2.



All proceeds from the board will go toward association projects.



The greeting board was revived in 2016 after an absence of close to 20 years.