Community band takes to the big screen



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Community Band hit the big screen at its season finale concert June 9 at the Park Theatre.



Sitting below the screen where excerpts of movies rolled, the band played the music scores of major motion pictures such as Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, Shrek, Harry Potter, Aladdin and Pirates of the Caribbean.



“We had a lot of fun playing at the theatre and I would love to do it again,” says Collin Rattray, who directed the band in a solo role for the first time after two years.



“We did an excellent job and I am proud about all our performances.”



Musicians with various skill levels played in the band’s third season.



“A lot of them have improved their playing skill,” Rattray says.



“We have everyone from beginners to people that have been playing their instruments for a long time.”



Over the years the band has included a variety of different instruments add will add a french horn next season.



“I congratulate all the members of the band for another fantastic season of playing and performance,” Rattray says.



During the season, the band performed a Christmas concert at Pleasantview Lodge and a mini-concert in spring. A small group performed Christmas tunes at the High Prairie Health Complex in December. Each performance was greeted enthusiastically and appreciated by audiences.



The band will strike up again in September when practices resume every Tuesday at Prairie River Junior High School at 7:30 p.m.



“Anyone can join, even if you have never played an instrument,” Rattray says.



For more information, contact him by e-mail at Collin.rattray@gmail.com.

