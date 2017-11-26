Community band keeps in tune for third season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Community Band has launched its third season and keeps on growing in skill and enthusiasm.

Band director Collin Rattray says the band has about 20 committed members as practices resumed in early September.

“It will be another great season for us and I am excited to try some new things,” Rattray says, eager to lead the band for the second year.

“We have retained most of our members from last year and we have a few new members.”

Musicians with a range of ages and skills play in the band.

“We have everyone from junior high students to senior citizens,” says Rattray, who teaches elementary music at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie and plays clarinet.

“We are excited to have a new trombonist, but we are still looking for more percussionists and always encourage more people to join.”

The band has already performed at its first public appearance of the year at the Remembrance Day service in High Prairie on Nov. 11 when it played O Canada and God Save the Queen.

More is already on the horizon for the band.

“We are currently planning Christmas activities as well as a spring concert and summer concert,” Rattray says.

“Right now the band is focussing on Christmas music in preparation of the holidays.”

After the Christmas season, Rattray says he plans to play music that is more diverse.

The band practises weekly at Prairie River Junior High School every Tuesday from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

For more information about the band or to schedule a performance, contact Rattray by email to collin.rattray@hfcrd.ab.ca.