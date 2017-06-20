Community band eyes bigger goals

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Community Band concluded its second season with a resounding concert May 23 at Prairie River Junior High School.

“We had a great season and the concerts were excellent,” says Collin Rattray, who co-directed the band with Justin Arnesto.

“Since we had two directors who were new, we kept things simple.”

About 20 people at various levels play in the band.

“The nice thing about the band is that we have musicians from young students to seniors,” says Rattray, who teaches elementary music at St. Andrew’s School and plays clarinet.

“We have different talent and skill levels. Some people have played an instrument for many years and others who learned during the season.”

Having two directors, and both new to the role from the inaugural season, added to the band.

“It was a learning curve for both Justin and me, but after a few practices, everything went smoothly and we worked well together,” Rattray says.

Residents at Pleasantview Lodge enjoyed the music of the band just days before the final concert.

Laura Bryce was with the band the entire season until a few weeks before the concert. Pam Heckbert stepped in to cover her trumpet part, Rattray notes.

Bigger plans are on the horizon for the band.

“Next season we are interested in doing more concerts and public performances and creating a greater presence in the community,” Ratt- ray says.

He also wants to build the band.

“We are still looking for more people to join,” Rattray says.

“We hope to start right away in the beginning of September or even the end of August so we can get a head start for next year.”

He will be the main conductor for the next season.

“I’m looking forward to working on new and exciting music with the band,” Rattray says.

“If anyone is interested in playing in the band they can come to one of our rehearsals, even if they have no experience.

During the season, the band practises every Tuesday for one hour at Prairie River Junior High School school at 7 p.m.