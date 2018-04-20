Commentary – Reach out and touch someone

Callie Hermanson

There are a lot of great things about living in a rural area. You’re close to nature, you’re removed from the hustle and bustle of the city, and you have space to yourself, but sometimes it can feel like you have a little too much space. Living in a remote area can sometimes lead to feeling isolated and lonely.



However, never fear, there are things you can do to manage these feelings and get out in the world again.



Lots of rural areas have community programs set up to keep people connected. Options include sporting groups, choirs, running/walking groups, and many others.



Google, or ask around, to find out what’s available. You’re bound to find something that appeals to you.



Try to keep an open mind and sign up for an activity that will test you a little bit. You’ve never thought of yourself as a painter? Try signing up for a paint night. You never know what you’re capable of until you try.



Sometimes living in a rural area might make you feel like there are no jobs for you at all. It’s definitely true that living in the country makes it harder to find work.



Not being able to find a job often makes people feel very alone. But again, there’s no need to give up. There are lots of things you can do to help with your job search. Talk to people in the community. It’s much easier to find a job when you make connections. Talk to everyone.



Get online, there are lots of great online resources to use in your job hunting. Indeed is one of the best of these, because it allows you to type in your postcode and find work near you.



Start chatting, the Internet is a fantastic place to find all sorts of resources and tools that will help you deal with your loneliness. There are groups you can join on Facebook to connect you with other people living in rural areas.



Some groups are just for chatting and making friends, while others will help you meet people who share some of your interests. Look around by using the group search tool on Facebook to find one that feels right for you.



Don’t be afraid to seek help, sometimes you can still feel cut off from the world even if there are people close to you that you can talk to. It’s easy to forget to reach out and ask for help when you need it.



Living in a rural area might make you feel isolated and alone, but never forget that there are always people available to talk with you. You could always chat with a family member, a friend online or by phone.