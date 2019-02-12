Commentary – How to look good, stay warm

Callie Hermanson

Welcome to northern Alberta!



It’s no secret that this little place lies north of just about everything. With four diverse seasons, it’s important to know how to dress for peak comfort while embracing your most trendy inner-self. From winter sports to holiday festivals, the months between November and April offer plenty of outings to change up your winter look.



Fashions change each year, but there are a few items that will always be a must in Northern Alberta because warmth and comfort are always in style.



Three words: cover your bum! Buy a winter jacket that falls closer to your knees than your hips. Whether you’re waiting outside your car to heat up, or just spending a few minutes walking to and from outside, we can guarantee that you will never regret shelling out some money for the right winter coat.



There is nothing better than a warm and bulky coat from a trusted brand that keeps your bum safe from the northern winds. The right jacket isn’t just a smart purchase, it’s an investment. Leave the fitted coats for fall and spring and snuggle into your lovely new coat.



Do yourself a favour and find some fleece-lined leggings or just wear that long underwear. These fleece-lined bad boys will keep you warm and fuzzy all day long.



The casual appearance goes with any outfit just as normal leggings do, with the added bonus of an extra cozy inside layer. Throw on some wool socks and some boots and you’re almost ready to go.



If the leggings suggestion is out of your comfort zone, then do what needs to be done and grab some long underwear. For time spent outside throwing on long johns under a pair of pants can make all the difference. Plus, no one will know you’re wearing them.



Wear a pair of boots … seriously, people might hate the idea of bulky winter boots, but at what cost? Cold toes are the absolute worst, so why not just take care of your feet?



Plus, the combo of snow and salt on ice can and will ruin your favourite pair of shoes. Save the cute kicks for higher temps and slide your feet into a nice pair of fur-lined boots. Pair them with the right wool socks and you’re bound to be a happy camper. Why step through the snow with caution when you can bound through it with joy?



Keep those ears cozy. Remember that old myth about the majority of our body heat being released through our head? Maybe it’s true and maybe it’s false, but at the end of the day, you’ve just got to give your ears some love. Find a puffy set of earmuffs to match your personality or a knit hat – with or without a pom-pom on top. Your ears will thank you.



Embrace your inner Albertan and throw on a flannel. I could tell you that wearing flannels here is a just an over exaggeration, but unfortunately, that would be a lie. Pair an over-sized flannel with those fleece leggings or a pair of jeans and your winter boots and you’ve got a good-looking and comfy outfit.



Don’t forget those scarves and mittens, fur-lined mittens go a long way to keep your hands warm and prevent dry skin. Scarves are your best bet to protect that exposed neck of yours from the cold that your jacket just can’t keep out. If you wrap a long, soft scarf with fringed ends around your neck a few times, the winter chill will never win.



Basically, the least amount of skin exposed to the cold while outside is ideal. And guess what? It can look good too!