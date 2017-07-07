Commentary – Canadians against Trump? Not me!

Mac Olsen

So, the majority of Canadians have a low regard for President Donald Trump, if the results of the Pew Research Center’s survey are accurate.

Their survey results mean nothing to me, as I have applauded Trump’s presidency from the outset, and I still do – as a Canadian.

Last week, the CTVNews.ca Website had a story about the Pew Research Center’s survey. Among other things, it says just 43 per cent of Canadians now have a positive view of the United States.

“That’s the lowest figure since 2002, when 72 per cent of Canadians viewed America favourably,” the story reads.

“Only 22 per cent of Canadians said they have confidence in Trump’s leadership on the world stage. At the end of Barack Obama’s presidency, he had the confidence of 83 per cent of Canadians. At that time, 65 per cent of Canadians also had a positive view of the U.S.”

Go to the CTVNews.ca Website for further details about the survey.

Left-wing Canadians can say what they want about Trump, but that doesn’t matter to me. And being a conservative myself, maybe I am one of the few Canadians who support and even admire Trump for his domestic and international agendas.

Just as Trump ignores the protestors and hate-mongers in his own country, I dismiss the Pew Research Center’s survey because I have my suspicions about surveys and statistical analysis.

Last year, many pundits and surveys got it wrong about Trump’s chances of being elected president of the United States. Moreover, two recent special Congressional elections – one in North Carolina and the other in Georgia – didn’t go well for the Democrats. The Republicans won both elections, demonstrating that the Democrats and their supporters aren’t getting through with their message of fear-mongering and demonizing Trump.

So, I take surveys with a grain of salt and don’t rely on them outright. Even if the majority of Canadians have concerns about the Trump administration, I’ll still support Trump because it’s the right thing to do.

I am mindful that the Trump administration has slapped duties on Canadian softwood lumber exported to the U.S. and that Trump wants to renegotiate NAFTA.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will stand up for the Canadian lumber industry and that he can “persuade” Trump to listen to him about NAFTA.

But with Trump pursuing a protectionist agenda for American workers and industries, I doubt that Trudeau will be able to “persuade” him otherwise.

Trudeau and the public should be prepared for a major gutting of NAFTA and look to other international markets for our softwood lumber and other products.

I also admire Trump for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Change Accord.

I wrote about this in the Falher Smoky River Express a few weeks ago. I still call that accord part of a left-wing agenda to impose needless carbon taxes for their climate change conspiracy. No one has ever proved to me that climate change is fact. It isn’t.

As a Canadian who supports Trump, I say, all the power to him. Don’t worry about what the rest of the world thinks, including Canadians.